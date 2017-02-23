Image via Getty.

Thank the good Lord that you’re not at CPAC.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Ivanka Trump, champion of women, met with members of the House and Senate to push a $500 million child care tax benefit program. While it’s unclear whether or not the Republican Congress is interested in a child care program with such a hefty price tag, what is clear is that Trump’s plan would overwhelmingly benefit high-earning two-income households. The economist Alan Cole told Broadly that “the largest benefits will go to relatively affluent dual-income families using paid child care.” It’s almost as if Ivanka doesn’t understand how burdensome child care can be for the average American parent. Probably that’s because she workshopped the idea with a bunch of really rich people. [The Boston Globe; Broadly; Politico]



Speaking of children, Sebastian Gorka certainly knows how to throw impressive temper tantrums. Take a timeout, my dude. [Newsweek]



Meanwhile, numerous Republicans continued to avoid townhalls by hiding. Take Marco Rubio, for example. He went to France and Germany to talk to people about “Russian aggression in Europe,” but was unable to identify who he met or where he went. [Tampa Bay Times]



Some protestors managed to find Marco Rubio anyway. I love these videos of Floridians kindly sharing their thoughts with our disappearing Senator. Where will Rubio be spotted next? Who knows? But it won’t be at tonight’s citizen-organized townhall. [Miami New Times]

At least we know where John Boehner is—he’s talking shit about his old colleagues. [Associated Press]



Sean Spicer says that the Department of Justice will take action against states that have legalized marijuana. [TPM]



Donald Trump called his new deportation policy a “military operation.” But don’t worry, Spicer said he didn’t really mean what he said. [The Hill]



Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

He miraculously published only one minorly stupid tweet today. What sweet relief.

