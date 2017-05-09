In her book Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules of Success, Ivanka Trump writes that changing “the narrative around women and work once and for all” has become her life’s mission. With this book, she purportedly hopes to “provide solutions” for women who have jobs and personal lives. “Like you,” she ends her introduction rather pithily, “I’m a woman who works—at every aspect of my life.” But if Ivanka is a woman who works, then who are the people who thought of the “solutions” that Ivanka borrows and sells as her own? At whose expense does Ivanka profit?
Numerous reviews of the book, including that of Jezebel’s Stassa Edwards, note that Women Who Work is more of a trophy for Ivanka than it is any sort of useful text. In it, she speaks directly to women who are like her: wealthy, with resources, in a job with enough flexibility and stability that calling a meeting with your boss to say you just have to leave the office at 5 p.m. to care for your children is enough to engender permanent mutual respect and a livable work-life balance. But the book is also a brazen work of aggregation, in which Ivanka patches together the careers of a group of professional coaches, psychologists, and prominent motivators to create something that is somehow less than the sum of its parts; a cheapened, superficial Pinterest board of ideas, bound together by little other than the fact that Ivanka has decided that they support her personal brand.