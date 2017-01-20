Is There a Huge Crowd Out on the Mall for Trump's Inauguration? A Visual InvestigationGabrielle BluestoneToday 11:53amFiled to: inauguration 2017president trump73961EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: AP According to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, there is currently a “huge crowd out on the mall” celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration. Is that... accurate? Advertisement Let’s investigate. Here’s the current scene, via ABC’s live feed: And for comparison’s sake, the scene at Obama’s 2009 inauguration, via the Associated Press: I guess it’s true to say President Trump drew historical crowds, just not in the way he meant. Gabrielle Bluestonegabrielle@gawker.com@g_bluestoneNews Editor at JezebelReply739 repliesLeave a reply