Photo: AP

According to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, there is currently a “huge crowd out on the mall” celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration. Is that... accurate?

Let’s investigate. Here’s the current scene, via ABC’s live feed:

And for comparison’s sake, the scene at Obama’s 2009 inauguration, via the Associated Press:

I guess it’s true to say President Trump drew historical crowds, just not in the way he meant.