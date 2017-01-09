Inauguration Announcer Says He Felt Like 'Committing Suicide' After Trump Fired Him via Email Gabrielle BluestoneToday 12:30pmFiled to: inauguration 201715111EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo via CNN Charles Brotman, the 89-year-old broadcaster who’s announced every inauguration parade since Dwight Eisenhower in 1957, will not be speaking this year because Donald Trump fired him by email in favor of one of his supporters. The abrupt dismissal made Brotman think he “was going to commit suicide,” he said this morning. “I looked at at my email, then I got the shock of my life,” Brotman told CNN’s Carol Costello Monday. “I felt like Muhammad Ali had hit me in the stomach.” Advertisement Advertisement Still, it’s an astonishing admission—someone who actually wants to participate in Trump’s inauguration. Unwilling ParticipantsCompany Lashes Out at 'Deceitful and Cowardly' Rockette for Revealing Internal DiscordWoman Resigns from Mormon Tabernacle Choir in Protest of Trump Inauguration PerformanceRockettes Reportedly Worried About Losing Their Jobs For Refusing to Perform at InaugurationGabrielle Bluestonegabrielle@gawker.com@g_bluestoneNews Editor at JezebelReply151 repliesLeave a reply