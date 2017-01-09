Photo via CNN

Charles Brotman, the 89-year-old broadcaster who’s announced every inauguration parade since Dwight Eisenhower in 1957, will not be speaking this year because Donald Trump fired him by email in favor of one of his supporters. The abrupt dismissal made Brotman think he “was going to commit suicide,” he said this morning.

“I looked at at my email, then I got the shock of my life,” Brotman told CNN’s Carol Costello Monday. “I felt like Muhammad Ali had hit me in the stomach.”

Still, it’s an astonishing admission—someone who actually wants to participate in Trump’s inauguration.