Uh, yes, so, in the past 24 hours, not only did we discover that the president gave highly classified information to an adversary, but also that he reportedly tried to directly stop the FBI from investigating his associates’ connection to said adversary. According to a memo by then-FBI director James Comey, who has been reported to keep extensive paper trails, Trump said: “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” referring to the investigation into Michael Flynn. Another fun tidbit: according to one of Comey’s associates, Trump, a confused hobgoblin who—to reiterate—just gave classified information to the Kremlin, said the FBI director should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information. [New York Times]

Three WH officials told the Times that their boss was, essentially, too stupid to have actually leaked harmful information to Russia. [New York Times]

The president appears to have been drowning his national security advisor, whom he reportedly does not like very much, in a series of political swirlies. [Washington Post]

Here’s a fun graph to look at. [FiveThirtyEight]

Merrick Garland’s response to the GOP’s pretty transparent suggestion that he be disposed of via the FBI director position: nah. [NPR]

Sally Yates says she isn’t running for Georgia governor. [Politico]

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly in talks to replace Sean Spicer. [The Hill]

Both Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Trey Gowdy have both removed themselves from the running for the FBI director position, which feels nice. [Politico]

Everybody, relax: Michael Moore is pretty sure his new movie will get rid of Trump. [Mediaite]

