I Don't Know What Power Former Mexican Pres Vincente Fox Has But I Fucken Like His Style
Gabrielle Bluestone
Today 5:20pm
Filed to: fucken avincente foxdonald trumpthe wallthe fucking wall

Photo: AP You may remember former Mexican President Vincente Fox, who governed the country from 2000 to 2006, for his profane response to Donald Trump's wall this summer. But there are also some things you don't know about him. Advertisement Like:What power he has, if any, in MexicoStill, there are two things I know for sure about this confident man: Advertisement He's got a sweet 'stache and I fucken like his styleThe thing is, he's right... Gabrielle Bluestonegabrielle@gawker.com@g_bluestone