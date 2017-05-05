Image via YouTube.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.



After this hell week, you deserve a drink. But don’t have too much, because cirrhosis is a pre-existing condition!

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Extreme anti-LGBTQ Tennessee state senator Mark Green has withdrawn from the selection process of Army Secretary after numerous activist groups, included the Human Rights Campaign, protested his nomination. Green cited “false and misleading attacks against him” as the reasons for his withdrawal. He is the second Trump nominee to have withdrawn from the selection process. [The Washington Post]



Michelle Obama tweeted the phone number of a former White House staffer before quickly deleting it. [NBC News]



On Friday morning, Trump boasted that he’d be spending the weekend at one of his golf clubs in New Jersey rather than at Trump Tower in Manhattan to avoid causing a “disruption.” But inquiring minds want to know why Trump is traveling at all, instead of just staying at his new house, the White House. [Talking Points Memo]



Oh, nothing to see here... except that North Korea just accused the US and South Korea of trying to assassinate its leader, Kim Jong Un. [Politico]



How will Trump lead the fight against the opioid crisis? By planning to cut the budget of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, the agency tasked with responding to the crisis, by 95 percent, of course! [Politico]



Biographer beef: Obama biographer David Maraniss calls David Garrow, the author of a dishy new Obama biography, “vile, undercutting, ignoble competitor unlike any I’ve encountered.” [Twitter]



Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.