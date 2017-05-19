Image via AP.

Hours after dick pic enthusiast and serial harasser Anthony Weiner pled guilty for transferring obscene material to a minor, Huma Abedin filed for divorce.



According to the New York Post, Abedin brought the divorce action anonymously in the Manhattan Supreme Court. Abedin is asking the court to seal the case, meaning the details of the settlement between the couple will remain out of the public eye. The Post notes, too, that the divorce filing is uncontested.

Abedin was not present during Weiner’s court appearance today, though the Wall Street Journal noted that Weiner, inexplicably, was wearing his wedding ring. During his plea allocution, Weiner admitted to having “sexual and non-sexual” conversations with multiple women over social media, including “obscene” exchanges with a 15-year-old high school student. “These destructive impulses brought great devastation to family and friends, and destroyed my life’s dream in public service,” Weiner passively said in court today. Prosecutors are asking for a prison sentence of 21 to 27 months.

Abedin has not made any public statements about her pending divorce, likely because she’s too busy have a celebratory drink or six, too ecstatic to finally be rid of a man who is too ridiculous to even describe as a caricature of a villainous politician. She certainly deserves every single one of them.

I look forward to reading her memoir.