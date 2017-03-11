How Did Steve Bannon's Jacuzzi Wind Up Covered in Acid?Hannah GoldToday 6:16pmFiled to: BANNONJACUZZI17010EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: AP The Washington Post published an intricate investigation into White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s shady residential history on Saturday, from which one extremely bleak detail stands out in particular, an email sent to Bannon in February 2015 by one of his former Florida landlords that reads, in part, “[E]ntire Jacuzzi bathtub seems to have been covered in acid.” Advertisement Bannon’s reply was entirely too curt. “I’m out of town,” Bannon wrote, “is there any way u can talk with Diane and sort things out ???” The acid reportedly destroyed the tub and the property’s landlords estimated it caused $14,000 worth of damage. They did not return Bannon and ex-wife Diane Clohesy’s $9,800 security deposit. Advertisement No other details about the acid-drenched tub are provided by the Post reporters, leaving us all wondering what the fuck occurred. Some possible explanations:Bannon spilled his drinkSomeone called GhostbustersExperimentation with early “Drain the Swamp” prototypeTax return stewJacuzzi saw Bannon in a bathing suit and self-destructedThe acid oozed from Bannon’s poisoned skin Sometimes Jacuzzis meltWhat happened to that poor Jacuzzi? You tell me.[via the Washington Post]Hannah Gold@togglecoatWeekends at JezebelReply170 repliesLeave a reply