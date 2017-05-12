Image via Getty.

Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup

Please...make it stop.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

After Donald Trump issued a vague threat against former FBI Director James Comey—in which he implied that the White House has secret “tapes” of their private meeting—ranking Democrats on the House Intelligence, House Judiciary and Oversight committees demanded that the White House release any recordings of Trump’s meeting with former FBI Director James Comey to Congress immediately. In their joint letter to White House Counsel Donald McGahn, Reps. John Conyers and Elijah Cummings also wrote that it is “a crime to intimidate or threaten any potential witness with the intent to influence, delay, or prevent their official testimony,” and that Trump’s own admission of firing Comey over the Russia investigation “raise the specter of possible intimidation and obstruction of justice.” [Politico, Mother Jones]



Comey will not testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next Tuesday. [Politico]



Former First Lady Michelle Obama slammed the Trump administration for its decision to cut back the school lunch program. “Take me out of the equation—like me or don’t like me,” she said at a public health summit in Washington DC. “But think about why someone is okay with your kids eating crap. Why would you celebrate that? Why would you sit idly and be okay with that? Because here’s the secret: If someone is doing that, they don’t care about your kid.” [Washington Post]



As Trump digs himself deeper and deeper into a Russia-sized hole, his lawyers have announced that his tax returns in the past decades do not show “any income of any type from Russian sources,” with a few exceptions. They did not, however, release the tax returns. [Associated Press]



Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.