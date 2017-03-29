Image via Getty.

Hillary Clinton gave a notably political speech on Tuesday at the Professional Businesswomen of California’s annual conference in San Francisco. In addition to mentioning all our Chappaqua Woods memes, she stated, “There is no place I’d rather be than here with you, other than the White House.”

While Clinton never mentioned Donald Trump by name, according to Time, she did talk about the failure of the AHCA.

“When Congress and the administration tried to jam through a bill that would have kicked 24 million people off their health insurance, defunded Planned Parenthood, jeopardized access to affordable birth control, deprived people with disabilities and the elderly of nursing homes and essential care, they were met with a wave of resistance,” Clinton said, adding later, “When this disastrous bill failed, it was a victory for all Americans.”

But, Clinton warned, “The other side never quits. Sooner or later, they’ll try again.”

In her speech, Clinton also mentioned the recent racist rudeness directed at Maxine Waters by Bill O’Reilly and April D. Ryan getting scolded by Sean Spicer. “Too many women, especially women of color, have had a lifetime of practice taking precisely these kinds of indignities in stride,” Clinton said.



She went on to remind the audience of 3,500 networkers that the corporate ladder is not the only one feminists should be climbing:

“Important as it is, corporate feminism is no substitute for inclusive concrete solutions that improve life for women everywhere. Because as challenging as it is to climb the career ladder it’s even harder for women at the margins unable to get on or stay on even the lowest rung. And for too many women, especially low wage workers basic things like a livable wage, or predictable work schedules or affordable child care are still way out of reach.”

Clinton also offered her new slogan for the Trump era, which you can use, or not, at your discretion: “Resist, insist, persist, enlist.”