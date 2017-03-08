Blog Posts I Was Gonna Do Here Today Before Thinking Better of It

Image via AP.

Wednesday is International Women’s Day, and people all over the world are participating by doing things like avoiding work if they’re in a position to do so, wearing red to work if they’re not, attending local rallies, and working directly with women who are in need of help.

Over the next few hours we’ll be updating this post with stories from readers detailing their experiences with today’s events. If you’d like to share your own, reply below or email us at tips@jezebel.com.