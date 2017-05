Image via Getty

Well, here are we are. Swollen prostate gland Donald Trump, who ran Hillary Clinton into the ground for using a private email server and led his rallies by chanting “Lock her up!,” just got caught sharing “highly classified information” about ISIS with Russian officials.

With that, I am just going to leave tweets from the past over here:

Don’t let them forget that, ever. Because here’s what they’re saying now:



(h/t The Daily Show, Jess Dweck)