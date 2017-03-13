Here Are Some Photographs of Donald Trump's Face and HandAshley FeinbergToday 6:17pmFiled to: the color wheeldonald trumppoliticsphotographyart21213EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: AP Today, Donald Trump held a listening session on healthcare. As everyone has only just recently learned, healthcare is actually very complicated. Who knew? (No one.) And because President Trump was discussing such a complicated topic, he repeatedly placed his hand on and around his face in consternation. Here are some unaltered photos of that same face and hand, both of which belong to one, single human. Advertisement Here is Trump’s face and hand at a slightly different angle. Photo Credit: AP And here is a zoomed-in but otherwise unaltered version of the exact point where Trump’s face meets Trump’s hand. Stunning. Advertisement The photos above were taken by the Associated Press. So for good measure, let’s see what another photo service has to offer us in the way of Trump’s face and hand. Here are Trump’s face and hand as seen by Getty Images. Photo Credit: Getty That’s Trump’s face and hand alright.Here, again, we have Donald Trump’s face, and Donald Trump’s hand. Photo Credit: Getty This has been Donald Trump’s face and hand.Ashley Feinbergashley@gizmodomedia.com@ashleyfeinbergAshley Feinberg is a senior reporter for the Special Projects Desk, which produces investigative work across all of Gizmodo Media Group's web sites.PGP Fingerprint: 1B2B 2229 8096 1A6E 7744 8847 F32A CCC5 1E69 7FED|PGP KeyReply212 repliesLeave a reply