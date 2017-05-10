Image via Getty.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos gave a commencement speech today at Bethune-Cookman University, amid petitions calling on the school to cancel her appearance at the historically black college.

DeVos, a billionaire GOP donor who did her best to destroy Michigan’s education system before imposing her extreme ideologies on the rest of the country, hasn’t been super popular thus far. Recently, she unwound consumer protections for student loan borrowers and halted Obama’s plan to streamline the student loan system, while earlier this year she referred to historically black colleges as “real pioneers when it comes to school choice”—a wildly uneducated statement for a Secretary of Education, who seemed as unaware of this country’s history of segregation as she was about the difference between proficiency and growth.

Naturally, many of the people in the room for this speech were not particularly interested in hearing it, which led to some truly heartwarming moments.

Aw! So nice. Here are some more inspiring moments from the speech.



Twitter—sometimes it makes you feel good!