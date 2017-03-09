image via Getty.

EPA head Scott Pruitt’s ties to the industries he’s supposed to be regulating are well-documented. Many call him a climate-change denier. He has now confirmed that he’s at the very least a carbon dioxide denier.

In an interview with Joe Kernen on CNBC Thursday, Pruitt was asked if he believed that carbon dioxide was the main “control knob” when it comes to the planet’s increasing and undeniable rise in temperature. Talking Points Memos reports that Pruitt fell back on the ole “tremendous disagreement” chestnut of global warming, stating that it’s still unclear that human’s are heating up their own planet:

“No, I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact,” Pruitt said. “So no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see. But we don’t know that yet.”

Days after Pruitt was sworn into office, 6,000 emails were made public that revealed he has been working closely with Charles G. and David H. Koch, and coordinating with oil and gas producers. While terrifying, it is not surprising that Pruitt is still full of toxic hot air.