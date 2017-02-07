Happy Anniversary to the Only Good Thing That Happened This ElectionAshley Feinberg50 minutes agoFiled to: i want to go backben carsongop debatedonald trumpted cruzmarco rubiojeb bushrepublicansdebates468EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkRemember when things were fun? I sort of can if I push all my anxieties way down and try to pretend like reality is a dream. So let’s do that now. Because as of yesterday, it has officially been one year since the single greatest two minutes of the entire election: Ben Carson’s big walkout disaster. Advertisement I remember exactly where I was when it happened, too. I was sitting in my apartment, live-blogging the debate for the late cuck-advocacy website Gawker.com. I was lost in some lesser post when my editor messaged me. “What the fuck is happening?” he said. I looked up. I began to scream. It was the most beautiful thing I’d ever seen in my life: Ben Carson, apparently refusing to go on stage. Donald Trump wandering around like an idiot. Marco Rubio being extremely Marco Rubio. It was perfect in every way. It is perfect in every way. So now, for just a few minutes, let’s lose ourselves in the circus of incompetence once again. Because something this beautiful doesn’t come around often. And because, in a few months, President Trump’s nuclear war with Australia will probably kill us all.Ashley Feinbergashley@gizmodomedia.com@ashleyfeinbergAshley Feinberg is a senior reporter for the Special Projects Desk, which produces investigative work across all of Gizmodo Media Group's web sites.PGP Fingerprint: 1B2B 2229 8096 1A6E 7744 8847 F32A CCC5 1E69 7FED|PGP KeyReply46 repliesLeave a reply