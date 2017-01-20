Haha What the Fuck Is Kellyanne Conway Wearing Ellie Shechet38 minutes agoFiled to: kellyanne conwayinauguration 2017donald trumpfashiongucci15211EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkI really thought nothing Kellyanne Conway could do would surprise me at this point, but here she is arriving at the Inauguration this morning in a $3,600 Gucci ensemble that looks like a custom American Girl Doll outfit sewed by your racist grandmother. I suppose it’s fitting that today would kick off on a visually jarring note. Advertisement Advertisement UPDATE: It just gets better.Ellie Shechetellie@jezebel.com@ellieshechetStaff Writer, Jezebel Reply152 repliesLeave a reply