Good morning! Last night, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Sarah Palin took a smirking pic in front of Hillary Clinton’s First Lady portrait, and I have been re-convinced that we are actually in hell.



From the left, we have: Shemane Deziel, the wife of Ted Nugent, who was arrested in 2013 at an airport with a .38 caliber handgun in her carry-on; Ted Nugent, who has referred to Clinton as a “devilbitch” and a “toxic cunt” and proposed she and then-President Obama be hanged for treason, and also kind of directly threatened to assassinate Obama; Sarah Palin, who once said, stirringly, “You ready for peace through strength and that Reagan-ous posture that would tell any enemy, ‘Uh uh, we’re America, so we win, you lose!’”; the President of the United States, Donald Trump; Kid Rock’s brand new fiancé Audrey Berry; and Kid Rock, who—I just learned this—once filmed a sex tape with the lead singer of Creed. Todd Palin, oddly, is nowhere to be found.

Neither man opted to take off their hats, and it remains unclear why Palin is wearing an off-the-shoulder top from Forever 21.

