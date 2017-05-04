Just six weeks after failing to garner enough support to move to a House vote, the GOP-sponsored American Health Care Act (AHCA), Republicans managed to push a newly revised version of the bill through the House. The bill, which will end numerous Obamacare insurance mandates, including pre-existing condition coverage, passed with 217 “yes” votes.



In response to the vote, House Democrats, confusing the reality of a politics mapped onto the body with a SEC football game, sang “Hey, hey, hey, goodbye,” at Republicans. I suppose somebody, somewhere thought this was a witty symbol of resistance rather than a depressing example of the empty spectacle of American politics.

Democrats were initially holding out hope that they could convince 22 Republicans to abandon their party and vote against the bill. In the end, only 20 Republicans voted against the AHCA, many of whom represent swing districts. California Congressman Darrell Issa cast the 216th vote, pushing the bill over the top. Nevertheless, Democrats sang.

Prior to the passage, Republicans were apparently sure that they had the votes to win and began gearing up for both victory and celebration. The Hill reports:

Leaders played the “Rocky” theme song as lawmakers walked into the meeting. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) put an image of George S. Patton on the screen and read inspirational quotes from the general. “Let’s get this f—king thing done!” Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) told her colleagues, according to sources in the room.

Numerous reporters spotted carts of Bud Light being rolled into the Capitol in preparation for a GOP House celebration. Meanwhile, the President promised a press conference in the “beautiful Rose Garden,” in celebration of the victory.

What an odd time in history, to witness first-hand as leaders board a party bus and chug beer to celebrate the purposeful rupture of lives and health, while in response, the opposition can muster only a song. Truly our dystopia continues apace.