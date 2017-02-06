Image via Getty.

As the Democratic party attempts to peel itself off the floor, feminist icon Gloria Steinem has thrown her support behind Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison for DNC Chair.

Advertisement

Ellison, Minnesota’s first black congressman and the first Muslim elected to Congress, is a lifelong community organizer. He is the co-chair of the Progressive Caucus and supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the primary before campaigning for Hillary Clinton. Citing his work in civil rights, Steinem said Ellison is the right person to battle Donald Trump.

“His understanding that issues like a living wage and universal health care should be national goals—and his support for the ideas and energy of the Women’s Marches around the world—make clear that he can and will lead the Democratic Party to a principled and populist victory,” Steinem said in a statement first reported by Variety. “As both a strong advocate for feminism and a Muslim, he knows that, as Hillary Clinton said, ‘human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.’ He is ready to overcome the dangers presented by Donald Trump, to inspire and mobilize the grassroots, and to elect Democrats across the country.”

Advertisement

Ellison has received endorsements from progressives like Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.

He, along with former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, is considered one the front-runners in the race. The 447 DNC members will convene in Atlanta on February 25 to vote for the chair.