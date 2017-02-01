Former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson has been confirmed as Secretary of State in a 56 to 43 vote, receiving the most down votes ever for a Secretary of State nominee. Tillerson, who has worked at an oil company for his entire adult life, has deep ties to Russia and was less than enthusiastic about the Paris Climate Agreement at his hearing. Tillerson will run a State Department purged of its top leadership, and faces a dissent memo with 1,000 signatures.