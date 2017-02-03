Image via AP Photo.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a new daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.



Ever since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, you may have noticed that there has been a lot of news. Too much news, one might say. A paralyzing tide of horrors, one also might say. Since your intrepid Slot bloggers can’t cover it all, each day we’re going to try to gather all the extra stuff you should know about and put it in one place. Will this cause all of us to be even more stressed? Undoubtedly, but let’s try it anyway!

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today.

Swedish deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lövin trolled our hideous man cabal with a photo of herself and seven other women signing a law that toughens fossil fuel regulations. Nice. [Huffington Post]



Trump has yet to fill key government agency positions, “creating a vacuum across the government that has businesses, lobbyists and lawmakers in limbo.” [Politico]



Tax cuts are coming, at some point, definitely, yes.



According to Axios, Trump wants his female staffers to “dress like women,” which quickly became a Twitter hashtag. [Axios, Huffington Post]

A frankly terrifying outline of a documentary-style film by Trump chief strategist/white nationalist Steve Bannon warns about “front groups and disingenuous Muslim Americans who preach reconciliation and dialogue in the open but, behind the scenes, advocate hatred and contempt for the West.” The proposal labels the Council on American-Islamic Relations “cultural jihadists” and names as “enablers” the “American Jewish community,” the ACLU, media organizations, and the U.S. government. [Washington Post]

The governor of South Dakota signed a bill that overturned an anti-corruption ballot initiative passed by a majority of voters. [WSJ]

The House of Representatives passed a resolution to reverse a rule that regulated methane pollution. [The Hill]

According to a CNN poll, a majority of Americans oppose the draconian travel restrictions put in place by Trump’s “not a Muslim ban” Muslim ban. [CNN]

Republicans across the U.S., many of whom still appear to be under the impression that “paid protestors” are a thing, are cracking down on protestors’ constitutional right to freedom of assembly. [Bloomberg]

Attention, strong youths with good blood: Peter Thiel is looking for a personal assistant.

Sources told Politico that Ivanka and Jared Kushner worked to kill an Executive Order that would have overturned LGBT protections. Unclear if they are requesting a cookie. [Politico]

A newly-examined chunk of Trump’s Muslim ban executive order “would basically shut down tourism.” [Politico]

The Trump administration has lobbed new sanctions at businesses and individuals in Iran and elsewhere for allegedly supporting Iran’s ballistic missile program. Iran has responded by threatening retaliation. [WSJ]

Eric Trump’s bro-fest business trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers nearly $100K. (The Washington Post describes Eric as “fresh-faced,” which is extremely generous.) [Washington Post]

Here are some tweets that our president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.