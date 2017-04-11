Image via AP Photo.

Eric Trump, who is 100 percent focused on running his father’s business and is not involved in the administration, has given a number of excellent and confidence-inspiring quotes to the press recently. Yesterday, Eric declared to The Telegraph: “Is [running the family business] nepotism? Absolutely. Is that also a beautiful thing? Absolutely. Family business is a beautiful thing. The same applies for Ivanka. Ivanka is by his side in Washington.” He also said, of his father’s recent strike on a Syrian airfield: “If there was anything that Syria did, it was to validate the fact that there is no Russia tie.” Oh. [The Telegraph, The Telegraph]

Kansas is holding a special election today for Trump-appointed CIA director Mike Pompeo’s seat, and the deep-red district—although it went for Trump by about 30 points last year, and is home to Koch Industries—is surprisingly competitive, owing in part to a deeply unpopular Republican governor whose ultra-conservative policies have thrust the state into fiscal dystopia. [NBC News]

During a town hall event on Monday, South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson’s constituents chanted “You lie!” at the Republican congressman, who gained notoriety in 2009 for screaming the same at Obama. [New York Times]

Trump has spent 17 of his first 81 days in office at a golf course, easily beating out Obama, Bush and Clinton. [New York Times]

Following another recent ruling that Texas Republicans racially gerrymandered multiple congressional districts, a judge ruled that a Texas voter ID law (which allows concealed carry licenses but not college IDs) intentionally discriminates against minorities. [Washington Post]

Obama is visiting Germany in May for a panel discussion on democracy with Angela Merkel.

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

