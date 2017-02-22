Image via Associated Press.

A court ordered the release of 6,000 emails on Wednesday that confirmed and elaborated on ties between new EPA administrator Scott Pruitt and the industries he’s supposed to be regulating. Not much in here we didn’t know already, but reassuring to know that the Kochtopus has its billion-dollar tentacles around your water supply. [New York Times]

What do you know—it would appear that our president is a literal baby. An excerpt from this story about how to keep Trump from tweeting: “One Trump associate said it’s important to show Trump deference and offer him praise and respect, as that will lead him to more often listen. And if Trump becomes obsessed with a grudge, aides need to try and change the subject, friends say. Leaving him alone for several hours can prove damaging, because he consumes too much television and gripes to people outside the White House.” [Politico]

Babies, naturally, have a tough time staffing their agencies. [Politico]

What’s Jason Chaffetz probin’ these days? Why, a December tweet from Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park! [Salt Lake Tribune]

A bill in the Iowa Senate would institute a hiring freeze until the University of Iowa hires a more equal number of Republicans and Democrats. [Des Moines Register]

Sebastian Gorka seems very normal and qualified for his senior post in the White House. [Business Insider]

When Donald Trump saw a set of shackles in the National Museum of African American History and Culture, he reportedly said: “That is really bad.” His thoughts on auction blocks: “Boy, that is just not good. That is not good.” [Atlanta Journal-Constitution]

A 26-year-old undocumented women was discovered to have a brain tumor while in detention, and although she may die in custody, is unable to speak with her lawyers or family. She was detained before Trump’s inauguration, but “you are bound to see more cases like this if ICE fulfills the government’s orders and dramatically expands detention,” one advocate told the Beast. [The Daily Beast]

Trump’s hiring freeze, a thing that was proven ineffective in the 80's, has forced some childcare programs on army bases to close; parents were given 6 days notice. [The Hill]

The ACLU is suing the Milwaukee police department to challenge their stop-and-frisk policy. [Huffington Post]

Here’s a very... confusing video of Paul Ryan riding a horse. [Twitter]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

