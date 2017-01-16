Image via Getty.

After attacking civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis on Twitter on MLK weekend, Donald Trump is supposed to meet with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s son, Martin Luther King III, on Monday in New York, so says a tweet from incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

According to the New York Daily News, Donald Trump was scheduled to visit the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. for Martin Luther King Day, but cancelled his plans due to unspecified “scheduling issues.” He did tweet about the significance of the holiday (whether or not he actually understands it is highly suspect):

The backlash against Trump for his criticism of John Lewis, in which he called a man who was beaten by police in Selma “all talk, talk, talk - no action or results,” was intense. Trump’s verbal assault was inspired by Rep. Lewis stating he would not be attending the inauguration, saying he did not see Trump as a “legitimate president,” CNN reports. Since Trump’s attack, 26 Democratic lawmakers have said that they will be boycotting the inauguration, according to the New York Daily News’ count.

John Lewis has not responded to Trump’s attacks on his Twitter feed, but he has spent the morning sharing his thoughts about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who he marched alongside: