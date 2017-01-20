Donald Trump's Presidential Twitter Account Has a Header Picture From Obama's Inauguration In 2009Aimée LutkinToday 1:35pmFiled to: Donald Trumpinauguration 2017Twitter18723EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screenshot via Twitter. Attendance at Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony appeared to be historically low. That may be the reason why someone used a photo from a much more popular inauguration to spice up his new Presidential Twitter account. Advertisement Several people noticed and remarked on Twitter that the image featured above Trump’s new account is actually from a Getty photo taken on January 20, 2009, as the nation welcomed President Barack Obama to the helm. Here it is, if you want to go back in time for a brief moment: Screenshot via Getty. What else will Donald Trump be erroneously taking credit for in the next four years?Recommended StoriesIs There a Huge Crowd Out on the Mall for Trump's Inauguration? A Visual InvestigationWell, This Is Happening: We're Liveblogging the Inauguration of Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway Says Nation Should Appreciate That Trump Is Settling to Be Our President Aimée Lutkin@alutkinContributing writer at Jezebel. Reply187 repliesLeave a reply