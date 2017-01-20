Screenshot via Twitter.

Attendance at Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony appeared to be historically low. That may be the reason why someone used a photo from a much more popular inauguration to spice up his new Presidential Twitter account.

Several people noticed and remarked on Twitter that the image featured above Trump’s new account is actually from a Getty photo taken on January 20, 2009, as the nation welcomed President Barack Obama to the helm. Here it is, if you want to go back in time for a brief moment:



Screenshot via Getty.

What else will Donald Trump be erroneously taking credit for in the next four years?