Donald Trump Would Fuck This Plane Even Though It's 30 Which Is Far Too Old For a WomanAnna MerlanToday 2:40pm Photo via AP Donald Trump is touring the Boeing factory in South Carolina today, where he is (incorrectly) touting their airplanes as an example of a proud, Made in America product. He's also strongly indicating he wants to fuck a plane. Please do not challenge me on this before we go to to the tape. Advertisement Trump indicated that the plane looks good for its age: "As beautiful as it looks, it's 30 years old, can you believe it?" Trump beamed. "What can look so beautiful at 30? An aeroplane." Advertisement In fairness, nothing else could look beautiful at 30, an age so advanced it's basically decompositional. Further advancing our theory of the president's sexual interest in an airplane, here's a snippet from the press pool report of his visit:POTUS seemed impressed with the plane construction, making an open-mouthed gape expression at an unidentified man and privately remarking that "it takes 3 and a half days to put it together," which a Boeing spokesman said refers to how long it takes to join all of the parts of the plane together.Open-mouthed and agape at this leggy 30-year-old plane and all its parts, the president paused for a moment to stare deeply into its undercarriage.Before he took his leave, the president was also able to climb right into the cockpit and settle into the velvety folds of its capacious seats. It's always tough to say goodbye to the one you love. It also gets weird when it's a plane. Anna Merlananna.merlan@jezebel.com@annamerlanAnna Merlan is a Senior Reporter with the Special Projects Desk, which produces investigative work across all of Gizmodo Media Group's web sites.PGP Fingerprint: 67B5 5767 9D6F 652E 8EFD 76F5 3CF0 DAF2 79E5 1FB6|PGP Key