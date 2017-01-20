Donald Trump Wore Scotch Tape on His Tie for His InaugurationGabrielle BluestoneToday 8:10pmFiled to: inauguration 2017donald trumpjez goes to the mall16411EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Images via AP. On what was arguably the most important day of Donald J. Trump’s life, a day he knew ahead of time would be documented by dozens of news outlets down to the millisecond, the luxurious new President-elect decided to wear scotch tape on his ill-fitting tie, an apparently regular style decision for him. This man, it must be noted, has an eponymous line of ties. He has not divested ownership of that, either. Recommended StoriesLike His Presidency, Donald Trump's Tie Is Held Together By Scotch Tape 'Show Them How We Love': Inauguration Protesters Clash With PoliceWhat Is Up With Trump's Ill-Fitting Suits? A World-Famous London Bespoke Tailor ExplainsGabrielle Bluestonegabrielle@gawker.com@g_bluestoneNews Editor at JezebelReply164 repliesLeave a reply