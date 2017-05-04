Image via CNBC.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.



Advertisement

Maybe May is really the cruelest month.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Look at Paul Ryan’s expression, the unfettered and psychotic joy beaming on his face as he looks proudly at Donald Trump moments after the House passed the ACHA. The pair were celebrating their decision to send millions of Americans to early death beds; Ryan is radiant and Trump seems as equally pleased. The President offered some encouraging words: “I’m President,” exclaimed Trump. “Can you believe it?” he asked, in what, I hope, was a rhetorical question. Can you believe it? [CNBC/Twitter]



Trump added that he was “confident” that the AHCA would pass the Senate. [Politco]



Here is how every member of the House voted on the AHCA. [NY Times]



Nancy Pelosi said the singing after today’s ACHA vote was “spontaneous.” [Politico/Twitter]



Meanwhile, Iowa Representative Steve King is writing ACHA erotica. [Twitter]



And Reince Priebus is using football metaphors. [Talking Points Memo]



In between voting to prematurely end the lives of millions of Americans, a House panel approved a bill to repeal much of Dodd-Frank. [Associated Press]



Prior to his celebration over the health care vote, Trump signed an executive order that instructs the Internal Revenue Service to “relax enforcement of rules barring tax-exempt churches from participating in politics.” [Washington Post]



The ACLU said that they will challenge that executive order. [Reuters]



The State Department promoted Ivanka Trump’s new book on Twitter, a likely violation of a federal rule. [Huffington Post]



Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.