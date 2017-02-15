Image via AP.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump, with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side, addressed the (in the words of one reporter present) “sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents” in the US, and discussed those in his administration who are “playing with xenophobia and maybe racist tones.”

That Trump’s administration is stuffed with white supremacists is clear; his chief-of-staff is the red-faced Breitbart hero Steve Bannon, who helped craft the Muslim ban with Trump aide Stephen Miller, a 31-year-old who doesn’t look a day over 45, who lost a high school election to the fucking Cobrasnake because he was too racist.

Trump opened the press conference with several striking remarks, including the revelation that “I’m looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like. I’m very happy with the one that both parties like. I can live with either one.” (A remarkable update, since Trump has previously suggested the only thing that will bring about peace in the Middle East is his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.)

But the most remarkable moment of the press conference came when an Israeli reporter named Moav Vardi asked the president directly about all the Nazis in his administration.

“Mr. President, since your election campaign and even after your victory, we’ve seen a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States,” Vardi, who was called on by Netanyahu, said. “And I wonder what you say to those among the Jewish community in the States and in Israel and maybe around the world, who believe and feel that your administration is playing with xenophobia and maybe racist tones.”

Trump, to his credit, responded to the reporter’s question with words.



“Well, I just want to say that we are very honored by the victory that we had — 306 Electoral College votes. We were not supposed to crack 220. You know that, right? There was no way to 221, but then they said there’s no way to 270. And there’s tremendous enthusiasm out there,” Trump said.

The esteemed president then continued answering a question no one asked him. “I will say that we are going to have peace in this country. We are going to stop crime in this country. We are going to do everything within our power to stop long-simmering racism and every other thing that’s going on, because lot of bad things have been taking place over a long period of time,” Trump said, turning back to his favorite topic—himself. “I think one of the reasons I won the election is we have a very, very divided nation. Very divided. And, hopefully, I’ll be able to do something about that. And, you know, it was something that was very important to me.”

Advertisement

Then Trump named all the Jewish people he knows.

“As far as people—Jewish people—so many friends, a daughter who happens to be here right now, a son-in-law, and three beautiful grandchildren. I think that you’re going to see a lot different United States of America over the next three, four, or eight years. I think a lot of good things are happening, and you’re going to see a lot of love. You’re going to see a lot of love. Okay? Thank you.”

Okay? Thank you!