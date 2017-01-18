Image via AP Photo.

Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Mike Allen, the somewhat ethically compromised Politico founder who has recently said very nice things about Breitbart. The interview with Allen’s new outlet, Axios, which you can read in part here, included an extraordinary exchange with our future president about the books he’s reading. All the things he’s reading. Mm. Yes. The many... books.

One book Trump points to, Adams vs. Jefferson by John Furling, he actually doesn’t recommend—but it’s there! It exists, it’s right over there.

Another book he recommends? The CNN Book! (it’s called Unprecedented). No, wait, CNN is fake news, shit, another book...

“These are two books that are good, this one and this one. That one, you know,” Trump said.

Ah!