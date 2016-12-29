Image via the AP.

With skin the color of a nuclear sunset, President-elect Donald Trump—currently at his vacation home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida—is congratulating himself on creating 5,000 domestic jobs before he’s even been sworn into office. Too bad that this, like 95% of his statements, is a lie.

Following a meeting with Trump earlier this month, Masayoshi Son, chief executive of Japanese company SoftBank, announced that his company, which owns a controlling stake in Sprint, will invest $50,000 in the U.S. and create 50,000 jobs. 5,000 jobs have already been opened.

“I was just called by the head people at Sprint, and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States,” Trump stated victoriously on Wednesday. “They have taken them from other countries. They are bringing them back to the United States.”

In actuality, the new Sprint jobs have been in the works for a long time and Trump has little to nothing to do with it.

The New York Times reports:

Sprint later said that the jobs were part of a previously announced commitment by Japan’s SoftBank... [...] Although Mr. Trump claimed credit for SoftBank’s $50 billion investment in the United States, those plans predated the election, and Mr. Son has owned a controlling stake in Sprint, among other companies, for several years. A Sprint spokeswoman, Adrienne Norton, said that the 5,000 jobs are part of the 50,000 increase Mr. Son promised, but that the new positions would be financed by the mobile phone carrier. “It will be a combination of newly created jobs and bringing some existing jobs back to the U.S.,” she said.

Nice try, though.