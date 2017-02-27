Image via Getty.

Donald Trump wasn’t even inaugurated when Senate Republicans started to dismantle Obamacare in mid-January. They were right to think that the incoming president would be as supportive of these measures as he was unable to understand them.

The Hill reports that Trump was addressing a group of visiting GOP governors at the White House on Monday when he revealed the unsurprising fact that he’s never had to deal with healthcare in his whole life, except to show up at his crazy doctor’s office. Efforts to repeal Obamacare have obviously been met with resistance and confusion, leading Trump to declare today that “nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated.”

Nobody knew, unless they’ve at any point in their life signed up for healthcare under any system, anywhere. Trump’s goal is for states to be able “to make the end result really, really good for them,” which sounds like a line you hear when the bar is closing down and a clammy-handed barf monster is trying to seal the deal. In the clip above, Trump also gives some political advice to Republicans:

I say to the Republicans, if you really want to do something politically good, don’t do anything. Sit back for a period of two years, because ‘17 is going to be a disaster... a disaster for Obamacare. If we don’t do something. Let it be a disaster. Because we can blame that on the dems that are in our room and we can blame that on the democrats and President Obama. Let it implode. And then let it implode and make it even worse, don’t do anything. And they will come begging us to come do something. But that wouldn’t be fair to the people.

Trump says that he’d like to just sit back and let us all go to hell in a hand basket but he’s willing to make changes to the Affordable Care Act as a gesture of generosity to us all. The clip ends with Trump dismissing recent polls that indicate Obamacare has an all-time high favorability rate, saying, “People hate it but now they see that the end is coming and they say, ‘Oh, maybe we love it.’ There’s nothing to love. It’s a disaster, folks.”