Image via Getty.

Today the folks at Pro Publica released a list of more than 400 lower-level people appointed to work in the Trump administration. And, as you might have guessed from the parade of Nazis and shitheels that currently occupy the upper echelons of the Administration, the bottom of the Trump Administration org chart as equally as terrifying as the top of it, if not more so. Let’s check in on the new special assistant at the Treasury Department!



Jon Perdue, a self-described guerrilla warfare expert and fellow at a little-known security think tank, wrote a book called “The War of All the People: The Nexus of Latin American Radicalism and Middle Eastern Terrorism.” He is also a onetime contributor to Breitbart. Perdue was featured on CNBC’s reality series “Make Me a Millionaire Inventor” for his invention, the Packbow, which Perdue came up with while studying “collapsed societies, and what people who lived in those societies came up with to either defend themselves or to survive.” It’s a bow and arrow that doubles as a compass, tent pole, walking stick, spearfishing rig, and water purification tablet receptacle.

In case you were wondering, you can still buy a Packbow online if you feel like it. Look at this goddamn thing:

Yes, when the RoHoWa finally arrives, you’ll be glad you had a place to store your fucking Q-Tips. Anyway, Perdue is one of many quietly horrifying appointments that are sure to poison our most valued institutions—likely unnoticed!—even after Trump is long gone. Sleep well! Don’t forget to keep your Packbow under your pillow.