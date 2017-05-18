Photo: Getty Images

For some strange reason, Devin Nunes, former head of the House Russia investigation, is still reviewing intelligence related to that very thing, despite recusing himself almost two months ago. Sir, a question: what are you doing?



CNN reports that according to sources, Nunes took himself to the CIA to review intelligence concerning the investigation that he was previously heading, before stepping down in April due to concerns over possible ethics violations. Technically, he stepped aside from the investigation, but didn’t completely recuse himself. A senior Republican aide noted to CNN that because Nunes asked other Republicans to “temporarily take charge” of the investigation, that doesn’t count as a full recusal.

The reason for Nunes stepping aside is just as fishy as everything else in this administration. In March, Nunes made a surprise announcement saying that he had evidence that the Trump transition team had been surveilled by the federal government, which corroborated President Donald Trump’s baseless and ludicrous claim that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Tom Schiff called on Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation, viewing his distraction of an announcement as an attempt to coordinate with the president to sabotage the probe.

On Thursday, Nunes told reporters “I don’t talk about intelligence,” when they asked why he was reviewing intelligence related to an investigation he had recused himself from. Nunes, my man, the reason you had to remove yourself from this mess is because you talked about intelligence. Once again, it’ll be really, really wonderful when all of this is over.

