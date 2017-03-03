A very special day for a very special boy via AP

On Thursday, esteemed President and noted draft dodger Donald J. Trump put on his big boy jacket and cosplayed as a navy man aboard an aircraft carrier. He looked silly as hell. But, like most things Trump, even that effort was extremely mediocre, and largely unintentional.



Big boy hat via AP

Allow me to show you how a real politician looks like a beautiful idiot.



Bill Clinton does the wave clad in a barong tagalog via AP

Al Gore in a beautiful shirt via AP

Harry Truman on some illuminati shit via AP

From windsurfing to windbreakers John Kerry loves a look via AP

George W. cheesing at APEC via AP

Ok now imagine Trump doing this with Putin via AP

Al and Tipper Gore FUCKING LOVE HALLOWEEN via AP

And in conclusion, this was all an excuse to post my most favorite picture of all.



THIGHS via AP

Thank god it’s Friday!!