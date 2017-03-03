Despite His Best Efforts Donald J. Trump Can't Even Manage to Be the Silliest Looking President Gabrielle BluestoneToday 5:45pmFiled to: presidentialstylei need help314EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink A very special day for a very special boy via AP On Thursday, esteemed President and noted draft dodger Donald J. Trump put on his big boy jacket and cosplayed as a navy man aboard an aircraft carrier. He looked silly as hell. But, like most things Trump, even that effort was extremely mediocre, and largely unintentional. Big boy hat via AP Allow me to show you how a real politician looks like a beautiful idiot. Bill Clinton does the wave clad in a barong tagalog via AP Al Gore in a beautiful shirt via AP Harry Truman on some illuminati shit via AP From windsurfing to windbreakers John Kerry loves a look via AP George W. cheesing at APEC via AP Ok now imagine Trump doing this with Putin via AP Al and Tipper Gore FUCKING LOVE HALLOWEEN via AP And in conclusion, this was all an excuse to post my most favorite picture of all. THIGHS via AP Thank god it’s Friday!!Gabrielle Bluestone@g_bluestoneNews Editor at JezebelReply31 repliesLeave a reply