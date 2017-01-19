Images via WWD

Michelle Obama became almost an instant style icon eight years ago and fashion has been rightfully obsessed with her ever since. Now that she’s leaving—and many designers are having a hard time preparing for the Melania Trump era—it’s time to say goodbye.

WWD commissioned designers who’ve dressed the First Lady to write farewell thank you letters and most of them, expectedly, mention her grace, elegance and innate style. Established brands like J. Crew and Monique Lhuillier expressed gratitude in actual writing, as well as designers Michelle helped push to the forefront, like Jason Wu, who thanked her on behalf of “every creative who dreams in this country.”

Christian Siriano described her as “a woman I have so greatly admired” and wrote that “the choices you’ve made in attire have shone spotlights on many growing American businesses.” Marchesa’s Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig wrote that FLOTUS “exuded the highest level of elegance and grace.” And Prabal Garung boldly predicted: “See you in 4 years as our first female president.”

Christian Siriano:

Dear Michelle, It’s been an honor to design for you, a woman I have so greatly admired these last eight years, and someone I will admire for the rest of my life. Your legacy as First Lady is a beautiful one of care, compassion and charity. Your support has meant so much to me. As a young designer from Maryland, I’d always remained optimistic that my career would blossom when the right moment came along. For me, you were that moment. As our First Lady, the choices you’ve made in attire have shone spotlights on many growing American businesses. Your support has stimulated our industry and fostered artistic creativity. I look forward to following your next steps, and to creating for you for many years to come. Thank you.

Jason Wu:

Dear Michelle, Thank you for your amazing support for not only me, but for every creative who dreams in this country. You inspire me and I am so proud to play a small part in your most extraordinary legacy. I can proudly say that I’ve reached my American Dream.

Prabal Gurung:



Dear Mrs. Obama, Thank you for your grace, poise, intellect & integrity. You leave us inspired. Thank you for letting us be part of your history. See you in 4 years as our first female president.

