Juan Manuel Montes, a Mexican national who is protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act, is suing the Trump administration after being deported to Mexico in February.



According to the Los Angeles Times, Montes was deported to Mexico without explanation on February 17, despite the fact that his DACA status and work permit were valid. He was approached by Border Patrol agents in Calexico, California and prohibited from getting his wallet from a friend’s car so that he could prove his status, USA Today reports. Three hours later, he was deported to Mexico. If these claims are true, he would be the first DACA-protected undocmented immigrant to face the wrath of Trump’s newly-energized deportation force.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Montes was taken to a Border Patrol station where, he alleges, he was made to sign documents and not allowed to see an immigration judge or attorney. He was also not given copies of the documents he signed, the lawsuit states. In the middle of the night, he was taken to Mexicali, Mexico.

Montes’s attorneys filed a Freedom of Information Act request in March for information on his deportation. The lawsuit filed in a California court on Tuesday is requesting that a judge force Customs and Border Patrol to release the information of their agent’s interaction with Montes. A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that Montes was arrested for “illegally entering the U.S. by climbing over the fence in downtown Calexico.” But the lawsuit alleges that the incident described by Border Patrol happened days after his initial deportation.

Out of all the horrible immigration reforms President Trump has made in his very short time in office, he has not touched the Obama-era DACA program, though its future could be uncertain under the new administration, like everything else.