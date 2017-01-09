GIF Images via Getty, Amazon; gif by Bobby Finger.

In an interview with the New York Times last night about Meryl Streep’s scathing Golden Globes speech (“as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind”), President-Elect Donald Trump claimed that actually, so many celebrities and regular people are coming to his inauguration that all the “dress shops” in Washington, D.C. are sold out.



“We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars,” Trump told the Times. “All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.”

Is it, though? And what, exactly, is a “dress shop”? I made my best guess and called a few up, inquiring as to whether they still have dresses available for inauguration attendees.

BETSY FISHER: “No, we definitely have lines available for people to order. We have specifically brought in some lines so that we can accommodate anybody that needs one. I mean, it is in three weeks, but no. And we also have some pieces here that they could wear. I’m certain that they could find an appropriate dress [in D.C.] that they would feel fabulous in for the event.”

KAREN MILLEN: “We have a lot of dresses left.”

NORDSTROM: “We always have dresses in stock.”

RENT THE RUNWAY: “There are still dresses in the store that are available to rent.”

BCBGMAXAZRIA: “We do have dresses.”

MICHAEL KORS: “Yes.”

How odd.