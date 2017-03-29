Image via Getty.

Hillary Clinton is not the president, despite really wanting to be. Her daughter Chelsea Clinton does not even want to be a councilwoman.

In an interview with Variety, Chelsea admits that she’s as skeptical of rumors about her imminent rise in politics as anyone else:

“I really am constantly surprised by the stories of me running for, fill in the blank—Congress, Senate, City Council, the presidency,” Clinton said. “I really find this all rather hysterical, because I’ve been asked this question a lot throughout my life, and the answer has never changed.”

That answer again, if you haven’t heard it: “I am not running for public office.”

That said, Chelsea Clinton is aware of her local politicians, and also that the current president is a soggy meatball sub. She supports the people she likes and hopes that he-who-will-not-be-named is eventually toppled by his own bloated ambitions.

“I love my City Councilwoman—she’s awesome,” she says, “I’m obsessed with Tish James, who is our public advocate in New York City. I support our mayor. I love my Congresswoman. I love our senators. I clearly do not support the president and certainly hope that he is defeated in the next election, but I don’t think I’m the best person for that job.”

Despite all these assertions, Chelsea cracks the door a little on her way out by adding, “If someone steps down or something changes, I’ll then ask and answer those questions at that time. But right now, no, I’m not running for public office.”

Emphasis mine.