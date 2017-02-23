Screengrab via Twitter

Caitlyn Jenner, a steadfast Republican, is disappointed. She’s upset that Donald Trump, a man who apparently promised her that he’d “protect the LGBTQ community,” has failed to do so.

Advertisement

In a video message posted to Twitter Thursday, Jenner expressed her profound disappointment with the administration’s recent decision to roll back protections for trans students in public schools with regards to their bathroom preference.

“I have a message for President Trump from well, one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community,” she said. “Call me.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s support for the Republican party is well-documented and confounding, until you realize that she’s rich as hell. Because staying rich is clearly a priority for the wealthy, she has been perfectly content to throw her support behind a group of people who seem to have little regard for the rights of trans people.

Advertisement

A truly insane conversation on her since-cancelled E! reality show I Am Cait that aired last March laid out her views pretty clearly. In it, Jenner told a room of stunned trans women that she truly believed Hillary Clinton is a “fucking liar” and that Trump would somehow be “very good for women’s issues.”

Doubling down on the bizarre statement that Donald fucking Trump would be “good” for anything concerning women, she gave an interview to Stat in June. Here’s what she had to say about Donald Trump and the LGBTQ community:

Advertisement

Sponsored

Everybody looks at the Democrats as being better with these issues. But Trump seems to be very much for women. He seems very much behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue. He backed the LGBT community. But in Trump’s case, there’s a lot more unknowns. With Hillary, you pretty much know what you’re gonna get with the LGBT community.

This is a woman who once offered to be Ted Cruz’s “trans ambassador” and Republicans were likely happy to have her, if only for the optics and not who she actually is.