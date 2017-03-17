Photo of Trump Tower via AP

President Donald Trump has spent over a week insisting that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. On Tuesday, Fox News commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano popped off on Fox & Friends suggesting that Obama outsourced the wiretapping to the British intelligence agency GCHQ. I’m glad to report that they would like very much to be excluded from this narrative.



How the British intelligence community found themselves having to deny these ridiculous claims is simple: Napolitano’s allegation was quoted as possible proof by Press Secretary Sean Spicer Thursday in a flailing attempt to whip up some version of “the truth” that matches the paranoid delusions his boss concocts while looking for the light switch and binging cable news. “He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI and he didn’t use the Department of Justice. He used GCHQ,” Spicey said, quoting Napolitano’s baseless claims and running with them.



“Recent allegations made by media commentator judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct ‘wiretapping’ against the then president-elect are nonsense,” reads a statement from GHCQ, as per the Guardian. “They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.”

On Thursday, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a joint statement that effectively took the wind out of these sails: “Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016.”

In an interview with gone-to-seed frat boy Tucker Carlson Wednesday night, Trump assured a wary public that proof of this ridiculous distraction will soon come to light. “I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks,” he said.

Sure.