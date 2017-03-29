Image via AP Photo.

Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup

As Yeats would say, “Things fall apart, ughhhhh this sucks.”

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Today British Prime Minister Theresa May officially triggered the Brexit process, throwing Europe into a state of uncertainty; a good deal for the UK might be bad news for the European Union, and vice versa. Scotland, which voted to remain, has voted to hold another independence referendum. [Washington Post]

The Department of Energy has reportedly banned the use of the phrases “climate change,” “emissions reduction,” and “Paris agreement,” which is... insane! Help! [Politico]

Oh, more great news on that front: the House has voted to restrict the types of scientific studies and data that the EPA can use to write new regulations. [The Hill]

China, on the other hand, appears to be stepping up to its new role as a world climate leader. [New York Times]

Republican senators have signaled that their Russia investigation isn’t going to repeat the national embarrassment we’re seeing over at the House. [New York Times]

Two ex-Christie aides were sentenced to two years and 18 months in prison, respectively, following the Bridgegate trial. [The Hill]

Karen Pence is reportedly the family “prayer warrior,” whatever that means. [Washington Post]

Here are some details on the possible impacts of recently passed legislation that would make it easier for internet providers to collect and sell your information. [Washington Post]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

