Before launching into the main segment of his program, O’Reilly explained that he must be circumspect, lest the demonic media contort his words.

“Now, I can’t say anymore because I just don’t want to influence the flow of information,” he said. “I don’t want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it.”

Having concluded this tap dance, O’Reilly supplied his listeners with commentary on recent news. He defended Donald Trump in the face of low approval ratings, again identifying the media as the alpha and omega of political unrest.

“No president has ever entered office with as much negative publicity and hatred directed toward him as Donald Trump in the history of our republic,” he intoned. “No president has come under that kind of withering criticism particularly by the press that wanted Hillary Clinton to win.”



Indeed, O’Reilly makes no bones about the press’s so-called motivation. “They want to destroy Trump’s presidency,” he announced.

He also invoked the name of “our pal Ann Coulter” who, he explained, was courageous enough to accept a speaking engagement at “UC Berkeley, a place I would never in a million years go.” He noted that “the snowflakes” on campus had rescinded her invitation, though the campus Republicans are protesting this decision.

But O’Reilly, frankly, is pretty worried about dear old Ann—and his other fellow conservatives—being left to the mercy of snowflakes.

His voice laden with condescension, O’Reilly remarked, “These people on the far left are really insane and dangerous.”

As his last piece of news, O’Reilly indulged in warm familiarity of Obama mockery. Merely noting that our former, refreshingly articulate president had returned to the public eye, O’Reilly leaned on reliable material: Barack Obama only discusses—and does so very well—but never acts. In fact, the commentator predicted that Obama would become president of the United Nations precisely because they do nothing but “discuss.” Quite the smackdown, Bill. I hope it made you feel better (just kidding, I in fact wish you nothing but misery).

The conclusion of the program, purportedly reserved for reading and responding to listeners’ messages, dissolved into a desperate howl of self-promotion. Become a premium member of Bill’s website! Buy his books! Purchase a ticket for his speaking tour (but my oh my, venues keep selling out)! Please save me, a racist misogynistic cretin, from withering away in the gaping maw of irrelevance!

Please don’t.