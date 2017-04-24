On Monday evening, bloviating sexual assailant Bill O’Reilly returned to the public for the first time since his ejection from Fox News. On a free edition of No Spin News—generally reserved for premium members of his website—he performed martyrdom with demure pomposity. And the show, by the way, was extremely boring.
Bill O'Reilly Returns to Public With Free, Boring Edition Of No Spin News
