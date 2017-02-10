Photo: ABC

Woefully unqualified but nonetheless Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was forcibly turned away by protesters Friday when she attempted to enter a DC middle school, though the school’s relief was short-lived—according to reports, she eventually made it inside through a different door.

Advertisement

The video of angry demonstrators chanting shame at her, however, will live forever.

DeVos reportedly arrived at the Jefferson Middle School in southwest DC around 10 a.m. Friday, where the protesters were onsite waiting for her. She was ultimately unable to enter through what appears to be a side door, and was forced back into her government SUV, pursued by protesters who chanted “Shame,” and told her, “Keep giving money to senators and buying your way to the position, you should be so proud of yourself.”

Advertisement

(The senators who confirmed DeVos earned, collectively, about $900,000 in donations from her through the years.)

Though it sounds like a metaphor for her confirmation, which was hotly contested, it’s true: DeVos ultimately entered the school through a different door, and the reception inside wasn’t much warmer. Sources tell the Washington Post teachers wore black to protest her visit.