Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, whose understanding of history was already demonstrably thin, said today in an address to employees: “That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.” TBD whether it’s possible to be literally suffocated by stupidity; also TBD whether Carson read the news today. [USA Today]



The Trump administration is proposing a 17 percent cut in the budget for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including a coastal resilience program that seeks to protect cities from storms and rising oceans. A good way to beat the coastal elites—just drown ‘em! (And, whoops, also Mar-a-Lago!) [Washington Post]

The Trump administration, which includes multiple people who have been accused of domestic violence and which may cut funding for Violence Against Women grants in the Justice Department, has included in its new travel ban a directive for the DHS to collect and publicize “information regarding the number and types of gender-based violence against women, including so-called ‘honor killings,’ in the United States by foreign nationals.” [ThinkProgress]

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) has urged the president to “purge Leftists from the executive branch.” [The Hill]

FBI director James Comey, who is currently reported to be at odds with the Justice Department, was reportedly “incredulous” after this weekend’s wild Twitter accusations against President Obama. When asked on Good Morning America whether Trump believes Comey’s denial of the wiretapping, a spokeswoman said “You know, I don’t think he does, George.” [MSNBC, CNN]



Advisors reportedly tried to improve the president’s mood this weekend by “going over their implementation plans for the travel ban,” which is just about one of the most fucked up things I’ve ever heard! [Washington Post]

More fun cuts on the way folks, this time: worker safety regulations! Who needs those?! Death: it builds character! [Washington Post]

Gold Star father Khizr Khan, a vocal Trump critic, was reportedly told that his traveling privileges are “under review.” [Politico]

Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, who sued Duke for kicking him off the golf team, has joined the Trump administration. Best of the best! [Politico]

Meet the 31-year-old Democrat vying for Rep. Tom Price’s seat in Georgia’s Sixth District. [New Yorker]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish: