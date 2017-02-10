Being President Is Harder Than Trump ThoughtGabrielle BluestoneToday 11:20amFiled to: helppresident donald trumpdonald trump19610EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Big boy walking via AP Being president is harder than self-identified “businessman” Donald J. Trump thought it would be, Politico reports. Advertisement And who could blame him—he’s expected to know things like whether a weak or strong dollar is better for the economy, what the stripes on the American flag mean, which nuclear disarmament treaties we’ve entered into with which countries, what the executive orders he’s signing actually do, and which Nazis he’s appointing to which security councils. (He does, however, know what happened on SNL.) Advertisement Still... Keep this man in your prayers. Gabrielle Bluestonegabrielle@gawker.com@g_bluestoneNews Editor at JezebelReply196 repliesLeave a reply