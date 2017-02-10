Big boy walking via AP

Being president is harder than self-identified “businessman” Donald J. Trump thought it would be, Politico reports.

And who could blame him—he’s expected to know things like whether a weak or strong dollar is better for the economy, what the stripes on the American flag mean, which nuclear disarmament treaties we’ve entered into with which countries, what the executive orders he’s signing actually do, and which Nazis he’s appointing to which security councils.

(He does, however, know what happened on SNL.)

Still...

Keep this man in your prayers.