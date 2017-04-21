Image via Getty

From our vantage point, it looked as if Barack Obama had a nice, refreshing vacation from watching the free world crumble day by day, which is truly amazing for both him and Michelle Obama. But let’s focus on what’s important here: me.

Advertisement

After a few months of inspiring me through photos alone, a well-rested Barack Obama will be back to the business of motivating people with his words, starting with a speech on Monday at the University of Chicago, where he used to teach. It’ll be his first public event since leaving office.

Chicago Tribune reports:

Advertisement

Obama and young leaders will hold a conversation on civic engagement and discuss community organizing at the university’s Logan Center for the Arts, his office announced Friday. Hundreds of people are expected to attend, chosen from area universities that were given tickets for distribution, said Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former president. About six young people will appear on stage with him for the 11 a.m. discussion, Lewis said.

The other speakers will include students from the area who’ve been specially selected. Unfortunately, Michelle Obama will reportedly not be there, but the event will be live-streamed.

“He’s really excited to go back to Chicago and have a conversation about community organizing and civic engagement,” Kevin Lewis, Obama’s rep, told the Tribune. “During his tenure as president, he had town halls at universities, sit-downs with young people at the White House, and even countries around the world. This is something meaningful to him and he wants to continue those conversations.” More events are planned, according to The New York Times:

Sponsored

His self-imposed silence since Inauguration Day will end with a series of events over the next four weeks. A Monday town hall-style meeting with students at the University of Chicago will be followed by an awards ceremony in Boston; a series of public remarks as well as private paid speeches in the United States and Europe; and an appearance at the Brandenburg Gate in Germany with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The catch is that, unfortunately, Obama will not be using these public platforms to talk shit about Donald Trump. He’s gonna be nice about it, sources insist:

Advertisement

Even as he witnesses President Trump’s relentless and chaotic assault on his legacy, Mr. Obama remains stubbornly committed to the idea that there is only one president at a time. Those closest to him say the former president does not intend to confront Mr. Trump directly on immigration, health care, foreign policy or the environment during any of his events.

Bye Bye, Vacation Obama. Hello, Disappointingly Diplomatic Obama.