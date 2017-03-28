Photo: AP

Two anti-abortion activists who secretly filmed themselves trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood were charged Tuesday with 15 felonies by California prosecutors who say that their videos invaded the privacy of medical professionals by filming without their consent.



The Associated Press reports that the allegations against David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who run the Irvine, CA-based Center for Medical Progress claimed that the pair “filmed 14 people without permission between October 2013 and July 2015 in Los Angeles, San Francisco and El Dorado counties.” One felony count was filed per person and with an additional count for criminal conspiracy to invade privacy.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra brought the charges against Daleiden and Merritt; he said they used a fake bioresearch company in order to gain access to Planned Parenthood and secretly record them. The videos in question led to an uptick in threats, harassment and intimidation at Planned Parenthood facilities across the country.

In January 2016, Daleiden and Meritt were indicted by a Texas grand jury for tampering with a public record —charges that were later dismissed by a Texas judge in July, saying that the grand jury had “overstepped its authority.” In April of last year, Daleiden’s home was raided by California authorities, who seized laptops and hard drives.

In a statement to the AP, Daleiden called the charges “bogus,” saying that they came from “Planned Parenthood’s political cronies,” while claiming that the “public knows the real criminals are Planned Parenthood and their business partners.”

The Sacramento Bee reports that Becerra’s message with these charges was exceedingly clear. In a statement released Tuesday, he said “The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California’s Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free democratic society. We will not tolerate the criminal recording of confidential conversations.”

Update, 12:28 A.M: Here’s Planned Parenthood’s statement from PPFA’s interim Vice President of Communications Mary Alice Carter.